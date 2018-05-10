Wienermobile makes stops in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va.- - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling through southwest Virginia this week.

The first stop on the tour was the Bonsack Walmart. People were able to get a closeup look at the famous hot dog on wheels and take pictures.



Hotdoggers said the Wienermobile is "buns" of fun for everyone.

"I love how it spans generation. So we got people who remember the Wienermobile back its early ages. It started in 1936. And they remember it when they were kids and we have kids we're making their first memory with the Wienermobile. And years later they can say I can remember when I saw it in Roanoke," said Sean "Hot Diggity Dogger" Miller, hotdogger.

Those who stopped by today left with a free Wiener Whistle.

Upcoming stops:

Friday, May 11

Walmart 2400 N. Franklin St. Christiansburg 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Puzzled Car Show Maury River Road, Buena Vista 7:45: p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Walmart 4807 Valley View Blvd. Roanoke 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 14

Walmart 1851 W. Main St. Salem 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15

Walmart 5501 Old Franklin Turnpike, Rocky Mount 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16

Walmart 5225 Alexander Road, Dublin 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.