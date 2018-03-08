Wildlife center receives donations to help beaten opossum recover

ROANOKE, Va. - An opossum is still recovering after it was found beaten with a board by a group of men in Radford.

Since our first story about the recovering marsupial, Sabrina Garvin of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke said the opossum is doing well and is expected to be healed enough to be released in the coming weeks.

The center has received an outpouring of support from people wanting to help, including monetary donations as well as two freezers full of fresh fruit and vegetables.

To date, the men responsible for the crime have not been arrested.

