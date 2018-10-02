Wildlife officials encourage people to be "bear aware" after Roanoke bear sightings

ROANOKE, Va. - Wildlife officials in the Roanoke area are encouraging people to be more "bear aware" after an increase in sightings and calls about black bears.

"We have seen an increase in the number of bears in the Roanoke Valley," said Dan Lovelace, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. "With the bear population growing in those areas, occasionally a bear will move out of those habitats looking for food, into the more suburban and urban situations."

Wildlife officials caught two black bears in the city of Roanoke in the past three days and relocated them. Lovelace helped to remove one bear from southwest Roanoke after numerous sightings.

"The bear has been walking through neighborhoods, getting on porches, going at the bird feeders, sometimes getting into trash," Lovelace said.

Lovelace said the bear appeared to walk with a limp because of a previous injury that had healed. He said wildlife officials also caught a bear in northwest Roanoke on Sunday and relocated it.

"Bears are, again, looking for food. They're hungry. If they're not finding food in a normal environment in the forest, then they may search for food around homes," Lovelace said.

The VDGIF has the following tips for deterring bears from coming near your home:

Store garbage indoors, in a shed, garage, or in a bear-proof container.

Remove bird feeders.

Pick up pet food.

Clean the grill often.

Don't store food, refrigerators or trash on porches.

Lovelace had this advice if you still find yourself near a bear.

"One thing people should know about black bears is they're generally not aggressive. They're mostly looking for something to eat," Lovelace said. "If you see a bear, let it know you're in the area. Don't run from it. It will generally leave the area if it knows that you're around."

The VDGIF will be on hand to answer questions about bears and other wildlife at this year's "Go Outside" Festival in Roanoke October 12-14.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.