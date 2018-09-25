Wiley Drive low-water bridge to remain closed to cars until mid-October

ROANOKE, Va. - Damage to the Wiley Drive low-water bridge will soon close that portion of the Roanoke River Greenway as repairs need to be made.

Currently, the bridge is closed to vehicular traffic until repairs are completed, while pedestrians and bicyclists can use the bridge, according to the city of Roanoke.

Repairs are expected to begin as soon as Oct. 4.

Once they're underway, the bridge will be closed to all traffic until the weekend of Oct. 13-14, when pedestrians and bicyclists will again have access to the bridge.

The city is planning to have the bridge fully reopened by Oct. 19.

