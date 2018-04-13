Will you go Over the Edge to help kids in Roanoke?

ROANOKE, Va. - Embark on an 11-story thrill that can help the lives of others.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia will be holding its Over the Edge fundraiser on Saturday, May 19.

In the four years of the fundraiser, $325,000 have been raised to help the organization.

Everyone from 11-year-old kids to people in their late 70s have gone Over the Edge.

What do you need to do if you want to go Over the Edge? CRegister and be one of the first people to raise $1,000!

Starting Monday, you'll be able to vote for which member of the 10 News team you'd want to see go Over the Edge.

