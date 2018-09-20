William Fleming student arrested after fight with faculty member

ROANOKE, Va. - Police have arrested a William Fleming High School student after a fight involving a faculty member.

A school resource officer responded to the fight just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria. Video shows a student and a faculty member exchanging punches as others try to intervene.

The faculty member had to be treated for a cut to the face.

The student is charged with malicious wounding and disorderly conduct. Police are not naming him because he is underage.

Here is the statement from Justin McLeod, Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson:

"There was an altercation Tuesday at William Fleming High School. Roanoke City Schools are looking into the matter and are following appropriate procedures. I cannot provide any more details since it involves a juvenile and is also a personnel matter."

