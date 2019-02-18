Winery tasting room in downtown Roanoke put on hold

ROANOKE, Va. - Plans for a local winery’s first off-site tasting room are now on hold.

Chateau Morrisette is now “weighing its options” as it tries to add a location in downtown Roanoke. It’s looking to move into a 2,200-square-foot space it’s rented on Salem Avenue across from the Taubman Museum of Art. At one point, the location was supposed to open last August.

The delay is over a zoning issue. There would have to be a second handicap bathroom under the city of Roanoke’s code.

Marketing Director Keith Toler said that’d cost about $30,000. It’s trying to get an exception -- waiting now to hear back from the planning commission. Toler said the winery would look at other locations in Roanoke if it can’t get an exception.

Chateau Morrisette really wants to be in Roanoke because so many people there travel down to Floyd to taste their wine, according to Toler. The winery is also looking at distributing its ciders and opening a brewery in Floyd.

