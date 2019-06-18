Woman charged in last month's fatal Roanoke County motorcycle crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A woman has been charged after a fatal motorcycle crash in Roanoke County last month.

Authorities say Melissa Kasey, 52, of Troutville has been charged with failure to yield the right of way. The crash resulted in the death of 56-year-old James Manetta.

The crash happened on May 20 in the 5600 block of Peters Creek Road when Manetta was going northbound on his 2013 Harley Davidson. He then hit Kasey's 2013 Ford Explorer as she was pulling out from Newland Road.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.