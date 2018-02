BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A woman and several children we able to safely get out of a house in Botetourt County on Monday, according to a neighbor.

Fire crews responded to the house fire that began around 1:30 p.m. on Willowbrook Lane.

The neighbor did say that a dog died when the roof collapsed during the fire.

