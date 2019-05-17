Woman crashes into pole, dies after police chase through Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A routine traffic stop turned into a police chase that ended in a fatal crash.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Roanoke police say they noticed a driver blow through a red light in the area of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road NW, prompting a traffic stop. When the officer approached the car, the driver drove off, according to the police department.

During a pursuit, the driver crashed into a pole on Moorman Avenue NW. The driver, a woman, died at the scene.

Police have not yet released the woman's name.

State police will handle the investigation.

