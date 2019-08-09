Woman facing charges after argument turns into fight in Roanoke McDonald's parking lot, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A woman is facing charges after an argument turned into a physical fight between her and an employee at a Roanoke McDonald's, police say.

Authorities say police responded to the McDonald's in the 700 block of Willaimson Road NW Wednesday just before 6 p.m. for reports of an assault.

According to officers, a woman engaged in an argument with an employee under 18 years of age. The argument then escalated to a physical fight, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, Margaret Jamison, 34, has been charged with assaulting a juvenile employee.

