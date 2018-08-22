Woman facing felony charge after street brawl caught on camera

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating after a brawl in the streets was caught on camera, and the victim's family wants the community to know the attacker takes care of local kids at her day care.

The video, seen in its entirety below, has a lot of people talking. The video shows three women ganging up on another woman, beating her so badly she had to go to the hospital. The victim, Chelsie Swain, said it's an ongoing dispute and she should have never gotten out of her car.

It was caught on Snapchat and later posted to Facebook and other social media sites. You can clearly see three women beating another woman on the streets of Roanoke, kicking her in the face and swinging at her with a baseball bat.

Swain said her attackers are extended family members. Swain's sister, Casaundra Swain, said the woman with the bat is Catina Grogans. A spokeswoman for the Roanoke Police Department couldn't specifically say that was Grogans in the video, but did say Grogans is the one facing a felony charge in connection with the incident.

According to State Corporations Commissions filings and the victim's family, Grogans owns a local day care in the area. Her original paperwork is under her maiden name, as it was filed more than 10 years ago. Staff at her day care, Today's Kids, told 10 News cameras to leave the property and that the beating was unrelated to the day care center.

Chelise Swain's immediate family, however, disagrees with that assumption. Casaundra Swain said her family is extremely concerned that a woman facing a felony charge is responsible for children.

"Our family is deeply disturbed (by the fact that) a person can be so cruel as to beat someone with a steel bat," Casaundra Swain said. "My 5-year-old niece was in the back seat of the car and Grogans smashed the window (of the car) with her in it. Someone owning a day care should be looking out for the best interest of the children."

Chelsie Swain is home recovering with family, heavily bruised and in a lot of pain. Grogans was released on bond Tuesday. She faces felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor destruction of property charges.

