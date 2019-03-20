Woman reportedly spends $400 with stolen credit cards at Bonsack Walmart

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help finding this woman they say went on a shopping spree using someone else's credit card.

On March 13 at about 11:30 p.m., a person had their stolen credit cards used at the Bonsack Walmart, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The person who used the cards spent about $400.

Police posted a surveillance image from the store to the department's Facebook page to try and identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about who she may be is asked to contact Detective Gallagher at 540-777-5233.

