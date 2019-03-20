Woman sexually assaulted in her car at Roanoke shopping center, warrants say

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that happened in a shopping center parking lot last month.

On Feb. 28, shortly after 9:45 p.m., a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, forced the victim into her car as she left work and sexually assaulted her while her car was parked in the Towne Square shopping center, according to a search warrant.

She told police he only left when her mother started calling her on her cellphone.

Police searched the woman's SUV for any forensic evidence that could be of value in the investigation, according to the warrant.

