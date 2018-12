SALEM, Va. - A woman was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Salem, according to city officials.

Officials say the fire was on East Main Street and that the fire has been put out.

The woman was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

