Woman taken to the hospital after shooting in southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was shot in southwest Roanoke, according to Caitlyn Cline with the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say they received a call for the incident at the intersection of 17th Street and Salem Avenue SW around 8:30 p.m.

Cline said the woman was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officials are still on scene.

