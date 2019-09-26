Woman wins $500,000 from a lottery scratcher after Fincastle stop

FINCASTLE, Va. - An unplanned stop in Fincastle led to one Virginia woman winning big.

Deborah Akers was going from Christiansburg to the Richmond area, where she lives, when she stopped at Brughs Mill Country Store in Fincastle.

She used her $40 in previous lottery winnings to buy four more tickets, including a Super 5s Scratcher ticket.

Hours later, while watching TV at home, she pulled out the tickets and began scratching.

That's when she discovered one of them was worth $500,000.

"There's no way! There's no way!" she later recalled thinking. "I just won half a million!"

The Glen Allen woman had just become the first top prize winner in the Super 5s game.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 652,800.

The odds of winning any prize in this game, in which prizes range from $10 to $500,0000, are 1 in 3.38.

Two more top prize tickets remain unclaimed in this game.

Akers, who is a paramedic, plans to use some of her winnings to pay bills and invest the rest.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.