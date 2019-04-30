Woman's fate undecided after baseball bat beating in August street brawl

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke woman's fate remains undecided Monday after she was found guilty of beating up her cousin.

A Roanoke city judge found Catina Grogans guilty of repeatedly striking her family member with a baseball bat but did not decide whether she will face a misdemeanor or a felony. He said he’ll make that decision at a later hearing after he sees the pre-sentencing report.

A felony could put into jeopardy her ability to run the local day care she owns.

Cellphone video showing a brawl in a Roanoke city street in August caught the attention of many people in the community. It shows Grogans beating her cousin, Chelsie Swain, hitting her with a bat 15 or 16 times, according to the prosecution.

Grogans said Monday in court that she felt she had to step in to defend her daughter. She gave a tearful apology at the end of the trial.

Both parties said in court that it was family drama that led to the initial fight between Grogans’ daughter and Swain, both of whom also testified Monday.

Swain described being left with scrapes and bruises, being physically unable to walk up stairs for weeks afterward, and said she was out of work for more than a month because of the beating.

10 News spoke to her off camera. She said she isn't interested in seeing Grogans punished and would like the entire situation to be over.

Lawyers announced in court that Grogans paid Swain's medical bills after the incident.

A date for the next hearing was not immediately set. The judge said he expects to hear more impact statements from both parties at that time.

