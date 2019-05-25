Work continues to build Home for Good

ROANOKE, Va. - Volunteers have braved this week's heat and humidity to continue work on the home 10 News is building as a part of this year's Home for Good - The Apostles Build project.

The project is happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, local churches and generous community sponsors. A family of 13 will move into the home once it is complete.

Volunteers with Cox Communications and Bank of Botetourt were both out at the site this week. They worked to install siding on the home and complete a shed behind the home.

Volunteers with Cox Communications said giving back is important to the company.

"I've been with Cox for 20 years, and Cox has been in Roanoke for 40 years, and it's always been a big part of the community," said Chris Robertson, with Cox Commucations.

Bank of Botetourt volunteers were out at the site Friday and said Habitat's mission is in line with what the bank is all about.

"As a community bank, that's kind of our philosophy. What we're founded on is serving our community and always giving back, so this is a great way to show that and to give back to your community," said Paul Murphy, with Bank of Botetourt.

Volunteers will contribute about 80% of the hours to finish building the home by mid-August.

