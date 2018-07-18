World-class drum corps marching in to Salem for Summer Music Games

SALEM, Va. - Fancy yourself a band geek? Get ready. The popular Summer Music Games will soon return to Salem.

Who's performing?

Six world-class corps from Drum Corps International will perform. The Boston Crusaders, Carolina Crown, Crossmen, Genesis, Jersey Surf, Mandarins, Pacific Crest, and Pioneer corps are all set to appear this year.

When?

Monday, July 30th, at the Salem Stadium. Gates will open at 5 p.m.; the first corps will take the field at 7 p.m.

What is this raising money for?

This is the primary fundraiser for the Pride of Salem Marching Band.

How much are tickets?

In advance: Premium/$30, Reserved/$25, Disabled/$20, Groups(20 or more)/$20, Child(12 and under)/$10

Day of show: Premium/$35, Reserved/$30, Disabled/$20, Child(12 and under)/$10

How do I buy tickets?

Click here or call 1-888-547-6478. You can also buy tickets at the event, but it tends to draw a big crowd.

Are credit cards accepted at the event?

Yes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.