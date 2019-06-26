WSLS 10 holds open house to highlight new station to community

ROANOKE, Va. - 10 News invited members of the community for a visit Tuesday as we held an open house to give people their first look at our new television station.

Local community and business leaders stopped by to see the facility that we have called home for just a couple of months now.

They received a welcome from WSLS 10 General Manager Jamie León, as well as Emily Barr, the CEO of Graham Media Group, and Tim O'Shaughnessy, the CEO of Graham Holdings, our parent company.

O'Shaughnessy said the investment in the new facility is an investment in the staff and the community.

"We thought this was a real opportunity to take a market that really has promise, really invest in it, and set it up to be a really great station serving the community for the next 10 to 20 years and beyond. So we are really excited, both at Graham Holdings and Graham Media Group, to put the people and the station in a position to do that moving forward," O'Shaughnessy said.

The new, state-of-the-art television station and media hub was once a warehouse, full of metal racks and without windows.

