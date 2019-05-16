WSLS 10 nominated for four Capital Emmy Awards

ROANOKE, Va. - On Wednesday, WSLS 10 was nominated for four Capital Emmy Awards.

Our 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts were both nominated, the former for best daytime newscast in a medium market and the latter for best evening newscast in a medium market.

"Brittany's Best Shot: Army National Guard," a segment from a former co-host of "Daytime Blue Ridge," was nominated for best feature segment.

WSLS 10's "Home for Good" series was also nominated for best community service project.

