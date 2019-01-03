WSLS announces two new channels: 10.4 and 10.5

ROANOKE, Va. - If you use an antenna to watch local channels, you may have noticed two new ones.

WSLS currently is on channel 10.1, with GetTV on 10.2 and MeTV on 10.3. Starting Thursday, over-the-air viewers will also have 10.4 and 10.5 as options.

Channel 10.4 will be StartTV, which runs shows like "The Closer," "Cold Case," "Touched by an Angel," "Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman," and more. Click here for a more detailed lineup and schedule.

Channel 10.5 will be Movies, which mostly shows classics. Click here to see that schedule.

StartTV and Movies will only be available to those who use an antenna, as opposed to cable, satellite or streaming services.

Barring any unforeseen technical issues, these new channels will start showing programming Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.