You can have say in the direction of Roanoke for the next 20 years

ROANOKE, Va.- - The city of Roanoke begins the process of updating its comprehensive plan. During a launch event Thursday in Market Square, city leaders said they want to know what residents would like to see in the Star City over the next 20 years.



Throughout the month of August, they'll ask for feedback through a series of community open houses at city libraries. The last comprehensive plan was created in 2001 which led to the development of downtown residential living and expanding the Greenways through neighborhoods.

"What I'm hoping we are able to do is start addressing what we were already addressing in terms of design and transportation but venture into some of the social issues," said Bob Cowell, city manager.

Visit Plan Roanoke to find out more about the meetings and the comprehensive plan.

