You can help Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. - Local animal shelters across Southwest Virginia are teaming up to help homeless animals find forever families.

Grand Home Furnishings locations in Lynchburg, Christiansburg and Roanoke held adoption events on Friday. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi brought in five dogs to the store.

Shelter workers said that anyone thinking about adopting should at least check out the animals to see if one catches your eye.

"There are lots of animals that are homeless in our community and surrounding areas and they go to the pound. If we get animals out of our shelter, that allows us to take in animals from their shelter," said Kathleen Legg, the director of community engagement at Angels of Assisi.

If you missed the events on Friday, Angels of Assisi is open every day from noon to 6 p.m.

There's another Clear the Shelter event next Saturday, Aug. 17, at the PetSmart off Route 220 in Roanoke. Several shelters will be there with more than 50 animals ready for adoption.

10 News is a proud sponsor of the events.

