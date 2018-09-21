Young patients at Carilion Children's Hospital can play in newly designed playroom

ROANOKE, Va. - Young patients at Carilion Children's Hospital will get to enjoy a newly designed playroom.

Named in memory of Hannah George, Hannah's Place is meant to offer patients a safe area to play and just be kids while they get their treatment.

Some of the features include a dollhouse, a kitchen and artistic paintings surrounding the playroom.

Jim Hall, vice chair of Carilion Children's Advisory Board believes this renovated playroom will help kids in the overall healing process.

“We are looking for kids to heal and enjoy their time here,” Hall said.

Hall said kids will be able to play in Hannah's Place starting Friday.

