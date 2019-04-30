Your historic photos of Roanoke could end up in a book

ROANOKE, Va. - If you have old photos of the Roanoke Valley, you could get them published in a book.

Historian Nelson Harris is writing a book about 1940s Roanoke as a sequel to Raymond Barnes' book, "A History of the City of Roanoke."

Harris is looking for photos from 1940s-era Roanoke, particularly photos of street scenes, events, churches, schools, and businesses.

If you'd like to contribute, you can bring your photos to be scanned at several events next month:

Main Library, Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Main Library’s Virginia Room, Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.

Raleigh Court Branch Library, Tuesday, May 14, noon

Williamson Road Branch Library, Wednesday, May 22, noon

Gainsboro Branch Library, Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m.

Your photos will be returned and will be attributed to you if they are used.

Anyone who is interested but can't attend one of these events can contact the Virginia Room at 540-853-2073 or virginiaroom@gmail.com to set up an appointment to bring photos to the Library to be scanned.

For more information, contact Sheila Umberger, director of Roanoke Public Libraries, at 540-853-2476 or sheila.umberger@roanokeva.gov.

