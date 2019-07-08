CIAA Youth Football Clinic coming back to Salem

SALEM, Va.- - Youth in the Roanoke Valley will be able to learn basic football skills from some of the best college players around.

The CIAA Youth Football Clinic, sponsored by Virginia's Blue Ridge Sports, is coming to Salem July 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Salem Stadium.

This clinic includes a T-shirt and dinner. It will be hosted by football coaches and student-athletes.

The CIAA is based in Charlotte but holds its football championships in Salem.

'They are going to be learning different skills such as agility, throwing and passing, kicking and all those kinds of elements that go into football," said Mary Cywinski, Sports Development Manager.

The free clinic, open to boys and girls ages 7 to 13, is open for registration until close of business Wednesday.

Sign up at theciaa.com.

