Zaxby's abruptly closes in Roanoke, Salem; workers left without pay

ROANOKE, Va. - Zaxby's restaurants in the Roanoke Valley have closed without warning and now employees are trying to find out when, or if, they will be paid.

The Salem location, on West Main Street, closed two weeks ago, with a sign on the door saying it's closed for renovations.

Employees there said they were told to pick up their paychecks Wednesday at the Roanoke location on Ordway Drive, but when they arrived, it was closed as well.

Several workers contacted 10 News to say they have not been paid.

Calls to franchise owner Tom Noelke have not been returned.

Zaxby's sent this statement to 10 News:

"We at Zaxby’s Franchising LLC learned yesterday that the owner of the Zaxby’s restaurant in Roanoke made the decision to close the restaurant. This is an unfortunate situation and we are working to gather more information regarding the closing. Because this restaurant is owned and operated by VaZax Dining, LLC, an independent licensee of Zaxby’s Franchising LLC, some information is not available to us. We are troubled to receive reports that some employees have not been paid and have asked the licensee for this location to maintain and coordinate communication with his employees to resolve the situation.”

