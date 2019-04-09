Zip lines, aerial adventure course coming to Explore Park this summer

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking for some extra fun this summer? Zip on over to Explore Park in Roanoke County.

The new attraction is coming to Explore Park in July and will include an aerial adventure course and zip lines.

The course will have 55 obstacles over four skill levels, including zip lines up to 160 feet long where people as young as age 4 can enjoy.

The licensing agreement with Treetop Quest was approved this week by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. This is the first public attraction of its kind in Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Starting May 1, visitors will be able to make reservations for family visits, group packages, birthday parties and other events through the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Pricing for the course is being finalized, but a typical 2.5-hour experience for an adult will likely run about $35, with lower price tiers available for children.

Children who are ages 4 to 6 will be able to access the urban challenge course level and kids who are ages 7 and up will be able to access all course levels.

As part of the agreement with Treetop Quest, more elements will be added to the adventure course in upcoming years.

Tentatively, the course will be open daily through Aug. 11 and weekends through November.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.