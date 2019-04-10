Zipline, rope course coming to Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. - A national chain of "aerial adventure parks" is coming to Roanoke County.

Treetop Quest will break ground at a facility in Explore Park within the next 30 days. The course, which will feature ziplining and bridges built into the trees, is scheduled to open in July.

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Doug Blount says Treetop Quest will be a building block in the county's transformation of Explore Park.

"We really needed to be able to have that anchor attraction for the park, and this is one of the ways that we're going to be able to do it," Blount said. "I think we've really got a good mix of outdoor adventure."

Treetop Quest currently has two locations near Atlanta and one location near Philadelphia. This will be the company's first course in Virginia.

