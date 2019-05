NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Navy is investigating the death of a sailor aboard a Norfolk-based ship, according to WAVY.

A Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman confirmed to the NBC affiliate that the sailor died Tuesday aboard the USS Arlington.

WAVY reports that the San Antonio-class amphibious dock ship is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf on stand by to respond to any conflict with Iran.

