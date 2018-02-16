School bus advertising bill will not pass before new school year begins

A bill that would allow commercial advertising on school buses was continued to 2019 by a Senate committee.

House Bill 809 would permit local school boards to display advertising material on the sides of school buses between the rear wheels and rear of the bus.

Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, proposed the bill to provide a new, creative source of revenue for schools. Divisions could have spent the money gained through advertising as they saw fit.

The Senate Education and Health Committee received the bill Feb. 7 after the bill passed the House of Delegates with a 74-24 vote Feb. 2. The committee voted to continue the bill to the 2019 General Assembly after an 11-4 vote.

