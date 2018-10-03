Schools in Botetourt County, Lexington honored nationally

Two local elementary schools are being honored nationally for their efforts.

Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County and Harrington Waddell Elementary School in Lexington have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The program recognizes schools that demonstrate superior academic performance or make substantial progress in closing student achievement gaps.

Five other Virginia schools were also honored.

The schools will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on November 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.

