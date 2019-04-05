Search underway after excavator stolen from I-81 work zone in Virginia

This is a similar excavator to the one that was stolen.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are searching for a piece of construction equipment stolen from a work zone along Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Police say a yellow and black John Deere 60GX Compact Excavator was stolen from the site along the northbound lanes of I-81 near the 222-mile marker sometime between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Anyone who may have seen an excavator being removed from the site during this time or has information about the theft is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128, #77 on a cellphone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

