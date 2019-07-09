Sen. Norment spikes his gun-control legislation one day after proposing it

Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. - Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment says he's spiking his gun-control legislation, only a day after proposing to ban guns in all government buildings statewide.

Norment's statement says he'll ask that Senate Bill 4013 be stricken in committee, because "as currently drafted, the legislation represents neither my views nor my intention."

He says he won't support "any measure that restricts the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens."

The reversal comes after Senate GOP majority whip Bill Stanley resigned to protest Norment's bill. Norment then apologized to his caucus and moved to reinstate Stanley to his key leadership post. Stanley was the only one of his Republican colleagues to vote against himself.



