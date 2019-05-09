Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine co-sponsors bill to crack down on robocalls

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is co-sponsoring a bill to crack down on illegal robocall scams in Virginia.

Kaine is joining forces with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., to cosponsor the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act.

A report estimates that the number of spam calls will grow from nearly 30% of all phone calls last year to 45% of all phone calls this year.

According to a statement from Kaine's office, the TRACED act would give regulators more time to find scammers. It also increases civil penalties for scammers who are caught, requires service providers to adopt call authentication and blocking measures and brings federal agencies and state attorneys general together to discuss criminal prosecution.

“Americans are fed up with fraudulent robocalls that inundate their phones every day,” said Kaine. “This bill would provide the resources necessary to hold people behind these robocall scams accountable and protect potential victims.”

