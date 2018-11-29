Missing 90-year-old Virginia man found safe in Maryland

FAIRFAX, Va. - UPDATE

The 90-year-old man reported missing Wednesday evening from Springfield has been found safe.

According to Virginia State Police, Khamthene Chinyavong was found in Maryland.

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a 90-year-old man believed to be in danger.

Khamthene Chinyavong was last seen in on Bland Street in Springfield around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chinyavong suffers from a cognitive impairment and diabetes. He is described as being Asian, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 139 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and a tattoo on top of his head.

Authorities say Chinyavong is traveling in a beige 1998 Honda Odyssey with Virginia license plate number UZG-7589, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue sweatpants and a red North Face jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax Police Department at 571-992-4824.

