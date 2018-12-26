Senior Alert issued for Virginia woman with cognitive impairment found safe

LUNENBURG, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities say the woman was found safe.

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an 85-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Lunenburg Sheriff's Office on Tuesday at 3 p.m. for Lucy Gee. Authorities believe the impairment poses a 'credible threat' to her health and safety.

Gee is described as a woman with brown eyes and gray hair who is 5'3" and 189 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue pants, a white and black striped coat, a black hat with fur and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lunenburg Sheriff's Office at 434-696-4452.

