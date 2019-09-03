September 11 declared First Responders Day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Next week, first responders across Virginia will be recognized for the hard work they do to keep us safe.

Sept. 11, 2019, is First Responder Day in Virginia.

The day came about due to Virginia House Joint Resolution 646, which was written by Delegate Michael P. Mullin, a Democrat who represents Newport News, Virginia.

The goal of the day is to remember and recognize first responders in Virginia, "for their courage and dedication to protect and aid the public during emergencies as both professional and volunteer first responders."

In the resolution, first responders are listed as 911 dispatchers, law enforcement officers, professional and volunteer firefighters, professional and volunteer emergency medical services personnel, emergency management professionals, search and rescue teams, rescue pilots and divers, the Virginia National Guard and members of other organizations in the public safety sector.

The day will happen in 2019 and every year thereafter.

