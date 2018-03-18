Several cars vandalized in Cave Spring area

CAVE SPRING, Va. - Several cars were found vandalized in the Cave Spring area over the weekend.

Navy veteran Ken Stallard loves his neighborhood, but this weekend, Stallard was one of several residents struck by vandals.

The veteran discovered graffiti spray painted onto his truck Saturday morning.

“I was very shocked,” Stallard said.

Just a couple houses down the street, another truck was also spray painted with graffiti, as well as a driveway.

Stallard said he now plans to upgrade the surveillance system at his home.

“I want to catch who’s responsible for this vandalism,” Stallard said.

So far, Roanoke County police have responded to about a dozen reports of vandalism in the area.

