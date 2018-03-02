Severe weather causes Amtrak to cancel services Friday

WASHINGTON - Amtrak has canceled Northeast Regional service from Washington, D.C. to Roanoke for the rest of Friday.

Furthermore, all Amtrak service has been canceled between Washington, D.C. and Boston due to severe weather.

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York-Philadelphia-Harrisburg) is also canceled for the balance of the day.

Passengers with travel plans also can confirm their train's status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service alerts, passenger notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.