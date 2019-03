Sheetz is looking to hire more than 500 employees across Virginia on Wednesday.

Open interviews for the full-time and part-time positions will take place at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Benefits include insurance, quarterly bonuses, 401k, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, adoption assistance, and more.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.