Two taken to the hospital after shots fired inside Norfolk-area mall

Authorities say shots were fired after fight broke out inside mall

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

NORFOLK, Va. - Shots have been fired inside the MacArthur Center in Norfolk, according to WAVY

According to Jim Wofford, the general manager of the mall, shots were fired on the first floor near Nordstrom. 

According to the Norfolk Police Department Twitter, the shots were fired after a fight broke out. Two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

People have been asked to avoid the area while authorities continue to investigate. 

The mall has been placed on lockdown, and so has Tidewater Community College, according to the Virginian-Pilot

