Two taken to the hospital after shots fired inside Norfolk-area mall

NORFOLK, Va. - Shots have been fired inside the MacArthur Center in Norfolk, according to WAVY.

According to Jim Wofford, the general manager of the mall, shots were fired on the first floor near Nordstrom.

According to the Norfolk Police Department Twitter, the shots were fired after a fight broke out. Two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

#NPDNews #NorfolkPD are on scene @MacArthurcenter after a fight inside the mall lead to shots being fired. 2 people taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate. #submitAtip at @nfvacrimeline More to follow when available. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 14, 2019

People have been asked to avoid the area while authorities continue to investigate.

The mall has been placed on lockdown, and so has Tidewater Community College, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS 10 for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.