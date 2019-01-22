Smoking with a 17-year-old in the car? That could become illegal in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly may decide to make it illegal to smoke with a 17-year-old in a car.

Del. Sam Rasoul, who represents Roanoke, is the chief patron of the bill which is looking to change the law so that it would be unlawful to smoke in a motor vehicle when a minor under the age of 18, rather than 8 (as the law currently stands), is in the vehicle.

HB1744 also changes smoking in a motor vehicle with a minor present from a secondary offense to a primary offense.

The fine for violating the offense would still remain at $100.

On Jan. 10, the bill was assigned to the Committee for Courts of Justice, Subcommittee #1.

