Screenshot taken at 4 p.m. on March 21, 2019 from a VDOT camera.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. - VDOT crews are working to clear roads, but the snow continues to fall on Route 33 in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police have responded to dozens of stuck drivers due to this snow and ice falling on the road, which is near the county line with Greene County.

Police say there have been a few crashes but no injuries reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

