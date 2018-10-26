Some Bedford County residents could hear loud noises as crews put nitrogen in pipeline

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The pipeline that once carried gasoline into the region is no longer in service.

“This is the line that has carried gasoline and diesel fuel from central Virginia to the Roanoke area,” Steve Baker, spokesperson for Colonial Pipeline, said.

This weekend, Baker said crews will be working to put nitrogen in the line, causing areas near Cottontown Road and Crocket Road to be affected by loud noises.

Kelly Alexander, who lives near the pipeline in Forest, is concerned about safety.

“I’m kind of nervous about it. I hope it won’t affect livestock and people farming,” Alexander said.

Mike Miller, captain of Bedford County Sheriff's Office, has been in close communication with Colonial Pipeline, and said the process meets all safety regulations.

“There's a safety plan put together. There's no problem. There are no threats that we're concerned about throughout our communities. Everything should be fine,” Miller said.

If you live near Cottontown Road or Crocket Road in Forrest, Baker said to keep in mind that the loud noise is the result of shutting down the line safely.

