Someone upset by Northam's abortion stance tipped news site to racist yearbook photo

A conservative news site's editor says the racist yearbook photo threatening the Virginia governor's career was brought to his attention by a "concerned citizen" upset by the governor's recent comments on abortion legislation.

The photo of someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam's page in a 1984 medical school yearbook. The image became public Friday when it was published by the conservative-leaning news site Big League Politics.

Site editor-in-chief Patrick Hawley said a tipster upset by Northam saying earlier in the week that he supported a bill loosening restrictions on late-term abortions brought the photo to his attention Friday. Howley said he published his story the same day after confirming its authenticity.

