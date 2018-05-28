South Carolina photojournalist, Virginia native, dies while covering story

POLK COUNTY, N.C. - Two members of the WYFF News 4 news team died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV, according to the station.

Photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer is from Tazewell, Virginia, and attended Radford University.

Mike McCormick, a news anchor and reporter, had worked at the station since 2007.

WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and WYFF News 4 photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV. https://t.co/VZZKA6K6qq All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family. pic.twitter.com/IQmZ6prUIH — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 28, 2018

WYFF reports that the accident happened on Highway 176 in Polk County, North Carolina while the two were covering rain impact in that area.

WYFF serves Greenville, South Carolina, as well as parts of western North Carolina.

