Danville police investigate robbery

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for a man they say robbed someone Saturday night.

Police said a 22-year-old man living in Danville told them a man walked up to him and robbed him at gunpoint in the 100 block of Moffett Street Saturday night around 10 p.m.

They said the suspect is a black man about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a black-and-white mask. The suspect took cash and other property from the victim and ran away from the scene. The victim wasn't injured. Police are still investigating.

